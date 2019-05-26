Cataldo wins stage while Dunbar continues to rise up Giro standings

Italian rider Dario Cataldo (Astana) profited from a long breakaway ride to triumph on Sunday’s 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia, outsprinting compatriot Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) at the finish in Como.

The duo had been clear for much of the stage, and finished 11 seconds clear of a four-man group led in by Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott). Also present were overall leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) and former race winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Race favourite Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) had started the day just seven seconds off the race leader’s pink jersey, but crashed on a descent inside the final 20km and conceded 40 seconds to those in the Carapaz group.

Irishman Eddie Dunbar had another impressive showing, netting 19th on the stage. He came in one minute and six seconds behind the stage winner and advanced three places to 21st overall.

Carapaz is now 47 seconds ahead of Roglic, and a further minute ahead of Nibali. Dunbar is looking good to finish in the top 20 in his first Grand Tour, which would be a hugely encouraging debut for the 22-year-old. He remains sixth in the best young rider classification. Irish champion Conor Dunne is 138th overall heading into the race’s second rest day on Monday.

Meanwhile in Norway, Sam Bennett helped his Bora-Hansgrohe team to a solid seventh in the Hammer Stavanger event. Days one and two awarded points which determined the start order and deficits heading into Sunday’s closing team time trial. Bennett scored maximum points on six of the opening day’s 10 sprints on Friday, blasting clear each time on the wall-like ascent of the Hammer Climb and helping the team to third by the end of that day. His performance highlighted his superb form, and suggested that he could yet have a successful future in races such as the Tour of Flanders.

GIRO D’ITALIA, ITALY

Stage 15, Ivrea to Como:

1, Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team) 232 kilometres in 5 hours 48 mins 15 secs ; 2, M. Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) same time; 3, S. Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at 11 secs ; 4, H. John Carthy (EF Education First) ; 5, R. Carapaz (Movistar Team) ; 6, V. Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) all same time

Irish: 19, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 1 min 6 secs ; 133, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 37 mins 8 secs

General classification after stage 15: 1, Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) 64 hours 24 mins ; 2, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 47 secs ; 3, V. Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at 1 min 47 secs ; 4, R. Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 2 mins 35 secs ; 5, M. Landa (Movistar Team) at 3 mins 15 secs ; 6, B. Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at 3 mins 38 secs

Irish: 21, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 26 mins 45 secs ; 138, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 3 hours 20 mins 28 secs

Points classification: 1, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 200 pts; 2, P. Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 187 ; 3, R. Carapaz (Movistar Team) 78

Mountains classification: 1, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 171 pts; 2, R. Carapaz (Movistar Team) 66 ; 3, M. Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 43

Young riders classification: 1, Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) 64 hours 29 mins 48 secs ; 2, M. Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 7 secs ; 3, V. Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) at 8 mins 39 secs

Irish: 6, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 20 mins 57 secs

WEST DOWN WHEELERS GP

Castlewellan:

1, Paul Antoine Hagan (Banbridge CC); 2, C. Clarke (Armagh-Down); 3, C. Doyle (Powerhouse Sport); 4, N. Keown (NDCC) all same time; 5, C. McCann (Inspired Cycling) at 15 secs; 6, P. Graham (unattached)

HUGO LOUGHRAN GP,

Ballycrummy, Armagh:

1, Ciaran Cahoon (Clann Eireann CC); 2, E. Clarke (Bann Valley); 3, L. Roberts (Shimna Wheelers); 4, M. Seebach (Slaney CC); 5, D. Conor (Armagh City Cyclists). Best Woman: Laura Wylie (McConvey Cycles)

A4 EVENT:

1, Duncan Halliday (Errigal CC); 2, J. McMahon (DB Cycling Club); 3, G. Phair (Portadown CC); 4, I. Bartkow (VC Glendale); 5, A. Little (Clogher Valley)