Castleconnell honoured as best junior club at Ghent International

Castleconnell were honoured as the best junior club at the big Ghent International Regatta in Belgium.

On Sunday, they won the women’s junior women’s pairs and placed second in the junior men’s four, pair and double and in the junior women’s quadruple, where they faced international-class Belgian opposition.

On Saturday the junior double of Niamh Kiely and Lauren O’Brien came second. Skibbereen and Commercial crews won and Jack Butler of King’s Hospital took gold in the junior single sculls on Saturday.

In the men’s junior 18 eight, RBAI beat the hosts at Portadown, while Shandon won at Lee. Cork won the women’s junior 18 eights at Lee.