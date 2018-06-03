Caroline Wozniacki facing uphill battle as play suspended

Dane trails Darya Kasatkina going into tomorrow at Roland Garros
Russia’s Darya Kasatkina returns the ball to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki during their women’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the Roland Garros 2018 French Open. Photo: Eric Feferberg/Getty Images

Russia’s Darya Kasatkina returns the ball to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki during their women’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the Roland Garros 2018 French Open. Photo: Eric Feferberg/Getty Images

 

American duo Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time.

But second seed Caroline Wozniacki is in danger of being knocked out in the fourth round.

Stephens, who beat Keys in last year’s US Open final, hammered Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2 6-0 in just 52 minutes.

She said: “A personal milestone for myself was getting to the quarters, obviously doing well here fourth round a lot of the years in a row. So I think that was something big for me, which is great.

“But hopefully it doesn’t end here. You’ve got to keep going. I would like to keep going. When I came into the tournament, I wasn’t thinking ‘oh, make quarter-finals’. I was just thinking day to day, like, let’s try to figure it out.

“I have figured it out pretty well the last couple matches so I’m going to keep doing that.”

Stephens will meet the winner of the clash between Wozniacki and 21-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina.

is looking for back-to-back grand slams after breaking her duck at the Australian Open in January.

But she has her work cut out to make it to the last eight having dropped the first set against Kasatkina, a former junior champion at Roland Garros.

Wozniacki had lost just four games in her previous two matches but Kasatkina took the early initiative with a break in the third game.

The Dane hit back twice, only for the youngster to break her once again and force a tie-break.

Wozniacki flung her racket to the ground after giving away a set point and then punched a forehand out to compound her anger.

She began complaining about the light after the first set, and at 3-3 in the second the match referee relented and let the players leave the court.

Keys secured her first appearance in the last eight after dispatching Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1 6-4 in an hour and five minutes.

She will meet Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, who pulled off a surprise by knocking out Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 6-4 .

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.