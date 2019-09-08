Canadian teenager (19) stuns Williams to secure US Open

Bianca Andreescu fends off American’s comeback to win 6-3, 7-5 in New York

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holds the US Open trophy after winning the singles final against Serena Williams in New York City. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu of Canada holds the US Open trophy after winning the singles final against Serena Williams in New York City. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title in a 6-3 7-5 US Open win over Serena Williams on Saturday.

Andreescu matched Williams’s power throughout the slugfest and kept her composure under intense pressure to fend off a late comeback from the six-times champion.

The 19-year-old dropped her racket after hitting a blistering forehand return winner on match point to seal victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium and collapsed on her back after embracing her defeated opponent.

“It’s so hard to explain [what the win means<DD>)] in words,” Andreescu said. “I’m just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I’ve worked really, really hard for this moment and I can’t complain. This year has been a dream come true,” she added before collecting her $3.85 million winner’s cheque.

“And now to be able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing.”

Andreescu, the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era, prevented Williams from equalling Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams, who has been denied the milestone in four slam finals since claiming her last major title at the Australian Open in 2017, was gracious in defeat.

“Bianca played an unbelievable match,” she said. “If anyone else could win the US Open – except for Venus – I’m glad it’s Bianca,” she said with a laugh. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.