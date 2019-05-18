Caleb Ewan wins eighth stage of Giro d’Italia as Valerio Conti stays in pink

Australian rider claims second career stage win in Italian Grand Tour event

Team Lotto rider Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates as he wins stage eight of the Giro d’Italia from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro. Photograph: Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images

Team Lotto rider Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates as he wins stage eight of the Giro d’Italia from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro. Photograph: Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images

 

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed a second career win on the Giro d’Italia when he prevailed in the eighth stage, a 239-km ride from Tortoreto Lido on Saturday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, a stage winner in 2017, was perfectly positioned after a tight curve 200 metres from the line and beat Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in a short sprint.

German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads the points classification, took third place.

Italian Valerio Conti of Team UAE retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.

“Determination and the help of the team made me a winner today. We’ve been trying for seven days to get this win. I’m just so happy to win this stage,” said Ewan.

“I wanted to be first in the last corner but it was still a long way away so it worked better to get out of Ackermann’s wheel. I knew I had a good kick and I went around him.”

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar came home in 55th position, one minute and seven seconds behind Ewan and dropped back to 79th in general classification.

The other Irish competitor, Conor Dunne, finished 118th on the stage, five minutes and 50 seconds behind the winner, and is now 156th overall.

Sunday’s ninth stage is a 34.8-km individual time trial from Riccione to San Marino featuring a 12.25-km climb at the end.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.