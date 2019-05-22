Caleb Ewan sprins to second stage win at Giro d’Italia

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan clocked up his second stage win in this year’s Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, with the Lotto Soudal rider proving fastest at the end of stage 11 to Novi Ligure. He beat Tuesday’s winner Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, timing things perfectly into the headwind at the finish.

“A longer stage today suited me a bit better than yesterday with the other sprinters having sore legs,” he said. “I followed Pascal Ackermann’s wheel because I knew he’d still be good [despite his crash yesterday]. He had a good lead out so it was a good wheel to sit on. I timed it right. I always considered myself one of the top sprinters. Two stage wins prove that I am really one of them.”

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) also finished in the main bunch, placing 88th, while Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) did important work inside the final two kilometres to lead out team sprinter Davide Cimolai, who got fifth. Dunne sat up after his effort and rolled in 136th.

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) continues to lead his closest rival Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) by one minute 50 seconds. Dunbar is 49th overall and 11th in the best young rider standings, with Dunne 151st.

Giro d’Italia, Italy (WorldTour) Stage 11, Carpi to Novi Ligure

1, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 221 kilometres in 5 hours 17 mins 26 secs; 2, A. Demare (Groupama-FDJ); 3, P. Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe); 4, E. Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep); 5, D. Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy); 6, S. Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) all same time

Irish: 88, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) same time; 136, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 48 secs

Points: 1, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 50 pts; 2, A. Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 40; 3, P. Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 28

General classification after stage 11

1, Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) 45 hours 2 mins 5 secs; 2, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 1 min 50 secs; 3, N. Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) at 2 mins 21 secs; 4, J. Rojas (Movistar Team) at 2 mins 33 secs; 5, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) at 2 mins 36 secs; 6, A. Amador (Movistar Team) at 2 mins 39 secs

Irish: 49, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 16 mins 1 secs; 151, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 1 hours 20 mins 44 secs

Points classification: 1, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 194 pts; 2, P. Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 183; 3, C. Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 159

Mountains classification: 1, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 32 pts; 2, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 22; 3, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 18

Young riders classification: 1, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale 4) at 4 mins 26 secs; 2, V. Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) at 1 min 6 secs; 3, G. Carboni (Bardiani CSF) at 1 min 9 secs

Irish: 11, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 13 mins 40 secs