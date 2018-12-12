Brendan Hyland adds another Irish record to haul in China

Hyland misses out on semi-finals despite breaking Conor Brines’s 100m butterfly record

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Brendan Hyland broke the Irish record in the 100m butterfly at the Fina World Swimming Championships in China. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Ireland’s Brendan Hyland continued his fantastic form on day two at the Fina World Swimming Championships in China with his second Irish record in as many days.

Swimming in heat five of the 100m butterfly, the National Centre Dublin swimmer touched in 51.54 to knock .66 off Conor Brines’s 2016 record of 52.20. Hyland won the heat to finish just outside the semi-final placings.

Yesterday, the 24-year-old from Tallaght took over three seconds off his own 200m butterfly record to place 10th overall.

On Thursday , Conor Ferguson and Darragh Greene return to the pool with Shane Ryan making his championship debut. Both Ferguson and European bronze medallist Ryan competes in the 50m backstroke. Ferguson is the current Irish record holder in the event in 23.84 seconds. Greene competes in the 200m breaststroke heats.

