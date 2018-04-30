Brazilian surfer rides world record wave in Portugal

Rodrigo Koxa took on an 80-foot wave off Nazar on Portugal’s Silver Coast last year
In this photo taken on November 8th, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides what has been judged the biggest wave ever surfed, at the Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Cruz/AP Photo

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa was named a ‘world record holder’ at the weekend after the judging panel at the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Awards decided he had ridden an 80-foot (24.38m) wave in Portugal last year.

Koxa won the “Biggest Wave” award for successfully managing the huge swell off Nazar on Portugal’s Silver Coast on November 8th, his ride adjudged to have bettered American Garrett McNamara’s record of 78 feet at the same break in 2011.

“I try to surf big waves all my life and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazare,” Koxa said.

“Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn’t travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I’m just so happy and this is the best day of my life.”

Andrew Cotton might be forgiven a few bad dreams after his spectacular wipeout at Nazar on the same day as Koxa nailed his big ride.

The Englishman, who was left nursing 12 broken verterbrae in his back and is only now almost ready to get back into the water, was awarded the “Wipeout of the Year” at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

