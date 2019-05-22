Boxing to remain in Olympics but won’t be run by AIBA

Boxing is set to maintain its place on the programme of next year’s Tokyo Olympics, but the recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been suspended.

The recommendation was put forward by the IOC Executive Board to the IOC Session in Lausanne today, based on the report of the Inquiry Committee, set up in 2017 to examine the ongoing seriousness of the AIBA issues in the areas of finance, governance, ethics and refereeing and judging.

According to the report, since then there has been a lack of satisfactory progress. After a thorough discussion, the IOC EB recommended to the IOC Session that boxing maintains its place on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020; however, the boxing programme, including all qualifying competitions, shall be organised following guidelines established by the IOC Executive Board.

“Today’s decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing, said IOC President Thomas Bach. “We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA following the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee. At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change.”

If the above decisions are confirmed at the IOC Session in June, the IOC EB also confirmed the total athlete quota for the sport of boxing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would remain at 286 and the total number of eight men’s events and five women’s events would be maintained, as previously approved by the IOC EB in 2017.

The EB also noted that no Tokyo 2020 qualification system has been previously confirmed by the IOC for boxing and no events have been confirmed by the IOC as Olympic qualification events. The IOC will develop a new calendar for the Olympic qualifiers, which will take place between January and May 2020.

The status of AIBA’s full recognition will in principle be reviewed after Tokyo 2020. The evolution of AIBA’s situation and progress towards compliance with the Olympic Charter and the IOC Code of Ethics are monitored through a special monitoring committee which consist of the members of the former Inquiry Committee.

AIBA had insisted it has made improvements and has addressed the “grave” concerns of the IOC, including Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov, whose election as President in November was the catalyst for the inquiry, stepping down in March.

Rakhimov had been acting as interim president since January 2018, only without the approval of the IOC, who were concerned with his links to organised crime in Uzbekistan. His permanent election renewed the conflict with the IOC, which has been brewing since 2017: the IOC first suspended AIBA funding in December 2017 worth some $17.3 million post Rio 2016, and have made repeated calls on the need for proper reform on governance, finance, refereeing and anti-doping.

Ahead of Rakhimov’s election, the IOC reiterated its warning that boxing was facing exclusion from Tokyo 2020, such is the “grave situation” within the governing body of the sport.

Despite failing to win a medal in Rio, not helped by some extremely dubious judging, boxing remains Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport with 16 medals won in total. Joe Ward is a leading medal contender at light-heavyweight for Tokyo, as is current world women’s lightweight champion Kellie Harrington.