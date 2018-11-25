Bertram Allen rounds off a good weekend for the Irish in Maastricht

Ireland’s Bertram Allen rounded off a good weekend at the four-star show in Maastricht, The Netherlands with victory in Sunday’s Grand Prix on the Belgian Warmblood gelding Gin Chin van het Lindenhof.

Owned by the rider’s family-owned Ballywalter Bloodstock, the 12-year-old grey by Chin Chin recorded the fastest of four double clears in the 1.55m class when breaking the beam in the jump-off round in 38.99 seconds.

Germany’s Gerco Schröder filled the runner-up slot as he was home in 29.38 with Glock’s Cognac Champblanc ahead of The Netherlands’ Kim Ennen riding Delvaux (40.61). Co Offaly native Darragh Kenny had to settle for fourth as he had a fence down in the second round with Balou du Reventon (37.37).