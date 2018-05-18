Bennett unlucky to be denied third stage win in Giro d’Italia

Irishman forced to settle for second spot as Viviani pips him in sprint finish
Elia Viviani (right) pips Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Team Bora-Hansgrohe) and Danny Van Poppel of ( Team LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) in a sprint to the line during Stage 13 of the Tour of Italy at Nervesa Della Battaglia. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Elia Viviani (right) pips Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Team Bora-Hansgrohe) and Danny Van Poppel of ( Team LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) in a sprint to the line during Stage 13 of the Tour of Italy at Nervesa Della Battaglia. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

 

Sam Bennett may have been the fastest rider in the sprint on Friday’s 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia, but the Irishman ran out of luck in a complicated finale and had to be content with second place.

Bennett was aiming for what would have been his third stage win in the race, following on from successes last Friday and again on Thursday. However he got blocked in and had to thread a longer route in the final sprint.

While stage winner Elia Viviani had a direct run to the line, Bennett was edged off his wheel by the Italian’s QuickStep Floors team-mate Zdenek Stybar and then got hemmed in by others.

He had to work his way over to the right side of the group and ended up taking a longer line around a sweeping left-hand curve.

The Bora-hansgrohe rider came from a long way back to pass others and close in on Viviani. His speed was impressive, but he but ran out of time.

“I didn’t get on the right wheel,” he said at the finish.

“I had to come from very far back. I think I was the quickest in the final, but I just couldn’t get out.”

However, he showed signs of his improved confidence after his two stage wins. “There will still be another day,” he stated, sounding determined.

Viviani’s win saw the Italian bolster his lead in the points classification. Bennett had narrowed his deficit to 22 points on Thursday but his rival’s win on Friday pushed it out again to 40 points.

However Bennett is a better climber and this may help him in intermediate sprints on the upcoming mountain stages and also on stage 17, which begins with a very lumpy first half – where Viviani will struggle – but then is much flatter later on.

That stage plus the final stage in Rome are the only possibilities remaining for big sprints, and both will be foremost on Bennett’s mind.

Tough stages

The race now heads into the high mountains for two tough stages. Overall race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is aiming to pad his 47 second advantage over last year’s Giro winner, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb). The Briton is a better climber than his Dutch rival, who is eyeing next week’s time trial as his best chance to win the race again.

Meanwhile the Rás Tailteann gets underway in Drogheda on Sunday, with a total of 155 riders signed up for the eight day, 1200 kilometre world-ranked event. The field comprises the Irish national team, 11 international squads and 19 Irish county teams, amongst which are former world and European champions and some exciting young talent.

Irish hopes will be represented by those on the national squad plus the three in the Ireland Holdsworth Pro Racing setup, as well as those on the county teams. Stage one takes the riders 136 kilometres to Athlone, with the race beginning at noon and ending on Sunday week in Skerries.

The race organisers continue their hunt for a new title sponsor after the departure of An Post, but this week announced the partnership with Europcar. The company will supply a fleet of support cars and vans to the event.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.