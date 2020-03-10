Bennett crashes close to the line in Paris-Nice race

Irish cyclist limps home minutes after the peloton, and needs four stitches in one of his fingers

Injured Irish rider Sam Bennett after crossing the finish line during the third stage of the Paris-Nice race. Photograph: EPA/Sebastien Nogier

Injured Irish rider Sam Bennett after crossing the finish line during the third stage of the Paris-Nice race. Photograph: EPA/Sebastien Nogier

 

Sam Bennett got a major scare in the finale of stage three of Paris-Nice on Tuesday, crashing hard close to the line and limping home minutes after the peloton.

The Irish road race champion had appeared to be in a good position to try to win the stage in La Châtre, but was brought down when other riders tangled and Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start Up Nation) veered to the right.

This shunted Bennett into the barriers and then onto the ground. He lay there for some time, looking winded, and then held his right wrist before eventually climbing back on his bike. He crossed the line two minutes and 49 seconds behind the sprint winner Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain McLaren).

Fears that he might have fractured his wrist or collarbone were fortunately assuaged after medical checks by his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team. They found that nothing was broken, but he needed four stitches in one of his fingers.

“I lost some skin and needed those stitches because when I went into the barrier I hit the metal part,” he said. “But luckily everything else seems pretty okay. In the beginning, as I was lying on the road and there was a bit of shock, as I had no idea how serious it was, but it’s a good thing nothing is broken.”

Abrasions

Bennett’s injury brought back memories of a bad crash on stage one of the 2016 Tour de France. He suffered bad abrasions to the same hand but was able to remain in the Tour. He will also be able to stay on in Paris-Nice.

“I will continue the race and start Wednesday’s individual time trial. I’m quite happy it will be a short stage tomorrow, and I hope things will turn around for me at some point.”

Bennett has taken three career victories in the French race and had hoped to do the same before it ends on Sunday. However the terrain becomes more difficult after Wednesday’s time trial and this plus his injuries mean that his chances of that are very uncertain.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.