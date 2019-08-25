Ben Stokes salvages England’s Ashes hopes with one of the truly great innings

Day four of five: England 67 (J Hazlewood 5-30, P Cummins 3-23, J Pattinson 2-9) & 362-9 (B Stokes 135*, J Root 77, J Denly 50, J Hazelwood 4-85, N Lyon 2-114) beat Australia 179 (M Labuschagne 74, D Warner 61; J Archer 6-45, S Broad 2-32) & 246 (M Labuschagne 80, B Stokes 3-56, J Archer 2-40) by one wicket.

Ben Stokes produced his second ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ performance of the summer as his magnificent century powered England to an unprecedented, unthinkable one-wicket victory at Headingley to keep the Ashes alive.

Stokes hit 135 not out, channelled the spirit of Ian Botham in 1981 and even eclipsed his match-winning turn in the World Cup final, to lead England to their record chase of 359.

Anything less and Australia would have retained the urn at 2-0 with two to play but what transpired was simply one of the most incredible roars of defiance ever seen on a cricket field, as he led last man Jack Leach in an unbroken stand of 76 for the final wicket.

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach celebrate England’s stunning win over Australia in Leeds. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Stokes hit eight sixes and 11 fours as he instantly laid claim to one of the greatest innings of all time, while Leach’s solitary run was the one that levelled the scores.

