Ben Stokes named 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

New Zealand native played a key role in England’s Cricket World Cup in July

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Ben Stokes speaks after receiving the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award - the public vote saw him finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Dina Asher-Smith. Photograph: PA

Ben Stokes has become the first cricketer since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to be named BBC’s sports personality of the year after helping England to World Cup victory on home soil and his match-winning Ashes century at Headingley.

The 28-year-old’s victory at the ceremony in Aberdeen on Sunday night was widely expected after his exploits in the summer, with Stokes seeing off the challenge of fellow nominees Raheem Sterling, Lewis Hamilton, Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Alun Wyn Jones. Lewis Hamilton was named as runner-up for the fourth time, with 200m world champion Asher-Smith in third following the public vote.

The England cricket team also picked up the award for team of the year and the super-over victory over New Zealand was recognised as the year’s greatest sporting moment.

Elsewhere Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge was named as world sport star of the year after his historic sub two hour marathon, while Asher-Smith’s coach John Blackie was named as coach of the year.

Former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir was named as the recipient of the Helen Rollason award after his battle with motor neurone disease, while 11-times Paralympic gold medallist Tanni Grey-Thompson picked up the lifetime achievement award and Nottingham’s Keiran Thompson won the unsung hero award.

- Guardian

