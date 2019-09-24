Ben Healy a fine 15th in world championship time trial

Danish rider Mikkel Bjerg took his third consecutive Under-23 world time trial championship gold medal when he raced to victory in this year’s race in Harrogate, Yorkshire on Tuesday. He safely negotiated an at-times flooded course to beat American Ian Garrisson by 26.5 seconds, with another American Brandon McNulty just over a second behind in the bronze medal position.

Irishman Ben Healy took a fine 15th out of 60 riders in the race, thus recording another fine result after his Tour de l’Avenir stage win last month. He was one minute 57.7 seconds behind Bjerg.

Compatriot Michael O’Loughlin crashed in the wet conditions and was delayed. He was 41st, three minutes 39.2 seconds back.

The Elite women’s time trial continues this afternoon. Anna Turvey and Kelly Murphy will compete for Ireland in the race.

World road championships, Yorkshire:

Under 23 time trial, Ripon to Harrogate: 1, Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 30.3 kilometres in 40 mins 20.4 secs; 2, I. Garrison (United States of America) at 26.5 secs; 3, B. McNulty (United States of America) at 27.7 secs; 4, M. Norsgaard Jørgensen (Denmark) at 36.8 secs; 5, B. Van Moer (Belgium) at 43.3 secs; 6, M. Hulgaard (Denmark) at 56.1 secs

Irish: 15, B. Healy (Ireland) at 1 min 57.7 secs; 41, M. O’Loughlin (Ireland) at 3 mins 39.2 secs.