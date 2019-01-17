Basketball: UCD and Killester clash a week before cup final

There are some tough games in store for the National Cup finalists this weekend as they head back to regular league action.

For men’s finalists UCD Marian and Pyrobel Killester, this weekend is a tricky one as they go head-to-head against each other at UCD in a Super League clash – just one week before they meet each other again at the National Basketball Arena in the cup final.

Some other big fixtures across the weekend see Tralee Warriors host UCC Demons, C and S Neptune welcoming an equally in-form DCU Saints, while Moycullen face a must-win clash against Killorglin. Elsewhere Swords Thunder host Belfast Star, while Templeogue go head-to-head with Maree.

Meanwhile, in the women’s Super League league leaders, cup finalists and the unbeaten Liffey Celtics travel to Kilkenny this weekend to face off against Marble City Hawks.

There’s a huge Cork derby in store at the Fr Mathews Arena on Saturday evening as Fr Mathews host UCC Glanmire in a hugely-anticipated game, while Brunell will get a tough test ahead of their Cup final the following weekend when they host DCU Mercy in Cork on Sunday.

Elsewhere, NUIG Mystics will hope to get their first win of the year on the board when they welcome IT Carlow Basketball, while Killester are on the road to WIT Wildcats.