Basketball: Belfast Star braced for top of the table clash with Tralee

There are three big games up for decision in the Men’s Super League this weekend as the countdown to Christmas continues.

Belfast Star welcome league leaders and reigning champions, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, to De La Salle in a huge top of the table clash on Saturday evening.

Star come into the game following a significant win over Griffith College Templeogue in Dublin last weekend. They remain in joint second place in the table with an 8-4 record.

American Delaney Blaylock looks to be back in solid form after his injury while CJ Fulton and Aidan Quinn also played key roles for Star in last weekend’s win.

This weekend is a challenge of a different magnitude though as Tralee come to town. The Kerry side sit top of the table with just three losses so far this season, and previously beat Star down in Tralee in the opening weeks of the season.

They have welcomed a new American into the fold in Andre Berry who will look to cause problems inside for Star’s big man Keelan Cairns while the battle of the respective guard positions is also set to be a key one.

Looking ahead to the game, Belfast Star’s Adrian Fulton stated: “We have huge respect for Tralee. They have been the benchmark for other teams the last 18 months and are on a great run. They are superbly coached and have the deepest roster in the league, with multiple threats at every position.

“We are going to have to play at our very best to win, but we are excited and very much looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, we can build on the momentum we have gained since losing in the cup and a very good road win at Templeogue.”

Tralee’s Pat Price is also looking forward to the challenge, adding: “Every game brings its own challenges but we know the implications of Saturday’s result versus Star. We hope to make some physical recovery this week as we are banged up a bit. We will have to play our very best to compete with Star on their home court, and it will be a terrific battle no doubt.”

Overtime win

Elsewhere, Killorglin will be hoping to make it seven home wins in a row this weekend as they welcome DBS Éanna to Kerry on Saturday night.

Éanna sit in joint second place in the table and are also coming into the game following a win last weekend over Dublin neighbours, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Killorglin’s home record this year though has been extremely impressive, and with Colin O’Reilly and Allan Thomas driving them to a stunning overtime win over Neptune last weekend, confidence will be high among the hosts.

It’s a big Dublin derby for UCD Marian and Griffith College Templeogue this weekend as they meet once more in UCD on Saturday evening. This is the sides’ third meeting of the year, with Templeogue getting the better of both previous two fixtures, beating UCD in the first league game and later knocking them out of the National Cup.

Both teams come into the game after tough losses last weekend, Marian at the hands of Tralee while Templeogue went down to Star. This is a key game for both sides as the losers will see their loss record increase to six defeats.

Elsewhere, the Women’s Super League and Men’s Division One are on Christmas break this weekend.

There are four games over in the Women’s Division One, with UL Huskies hosting Trinity Meteors, Phoenix Rockets facing off against neighbours Ulster University. Tipperary Knights host NUIG Mystics while it’s derby day for Swords Thunder and Griffith College Templeogue.