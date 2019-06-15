Bann enjoy surprise victory in junior women’s eighths at Athlone Regatta

Molly Curry keeps up her excellent form in the junior 18 single sculls

 

Bann were surprisingly emphatic winners in the battle of the junior women’s eights at Athlone Regatta on Saturday after Enniskillen lost the advantage they had held and Bann were given the verdict by two lengths.

Coleraine Grammar School took third in this race, but had a majestic winner in the junior 18 single sculls. Molly Curry continued a superb run here – she recently won the top prize at the National Schools Regatta in England and is bound for Ireland duty at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo this year. She is just 17 and has another year left as a junior.

The final big race of the day was one of the best – and also featured junior 18 women. Commercial finished brilliantly to take the junior fours honours ahead of Bann and Enniskillen, with just two lengths covering the three crews.

The men’s junior 18 eight went to St Joseph’s by one and a half lengths from Bann, with Shannon third. Bann won the men’s junior 18 four, by one length from Shannon.

