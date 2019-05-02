Banbridge aiming to end Three Rock Rovers’ three-in-a-row hopes

Grange Road side face the hosts in EHYL Champions Trophy semi-final

Glenannne’s Shane O’Donoghue and Luke Madeley of Three Rock Rovers in action during last year’s EHYL Trophy Final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Banbridge host this week’s men’s semi-finals and final of the EHYL Champions Trophy before taking on the bigger event later this summer with the Irish women’s FIH Series Finals.

The first phase of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification pathway also takes place in Banbridge in June under the newly appointed women’s coach Sean Dancer.

Lisnagarvey and Three Rock Rovers will go into the final weekend as favourites, Rovers sharpened by their recent ventures into European competition over Easter. But the Dublin side’s first task is to overcome the hosts themselves, who will have the lion’s share of vocal support.

Rovers rested eight of their players last weekend in their match against Cork C of I and this weekend will be missing David Kane, who accumulated three yellow cards and has been automatically suspended.

Rovers are also acutely aware that international Luke Madeley, who was a new face in last year’s Irish team for the World Cup in India, is currently on two yellow cards. Another on the first day would push him out of the final if Rovers can come through against Banbridge

Rovers last met Banbridge at Grange Road back in February with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. The Grange Road side are looking for their third win in a row, having won the trophy in 2017 and 2018.

Lisnagarvey last won the Champions Trophy competition in 2016, the same year they won the Irish Hockey League and face a Glenanne side that can cause teams difficulty, although the last time the two sides met at the beginning of April in Hillsborough, Lisnagarvey won convincingly 5-1.

May 4th
EHYL Champions Trophy
Lisnagarvey v Glenanne, Banbridge 3.00pm; Three Rock Rovers v Banbridge, Banbridge 5.00pm

May 5th
EHYL 9th Place Playoff
Cork C of I v UCD, St Columbas College 1.30

