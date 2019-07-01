Balbirnie century guides Ireland past Zimbabwe

Stirling makes fifth consecutive 50 to help team to victory over beleaguered visitors

Ger Siggins at Magheramason

Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie hits a six during the first match of the ODI series against Zimbabwe at Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie hits a six during the first match of the ODI series against Zimbabwe at Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

 

Fifty years ago, Ireland bowled out the West Indies for 25 in a tiny village in Co Tyrone. On Monday, in a similarly small settlement in the same county, they recorded another victory over a touring side with a lot less fuss but no little drama.

Sion Mills is 21km (13 miles) from Magheramason, but Irish cricket has come a lot further in that half century.

A perfectly measured 101 by Andrew Balbirnie, supported by Paul Stirling gave Ireland a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe and a 1-0 lead in the GS Holdings Series.

The tourists arrived under a cloud, with their board suspended by government and the parallel women’s tour of Ireland cancelled at the last minute.

Ireland, too, have had some bruising setbacks on and off the field, but they will be heartened that the new blood has started to bubble nicely. Shane Getkate came in for his ODI debut, and Lorcan Tucker was preferred to Gary Wilson.

Mark Adair broke through with two wickets in his first three overs, and although he bowled too many bad balls, returned to mop up the tail.

Zimbabwe’s 254-9 was backboned by former Lisburn pro Craig Ervine’s no-frills 105, and although Getkate started nervously he claimed the plum wickets of Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams.

Ireland lost James McCollum for 27, but a stand of 105 put the home team on top. Stirling’s 57 was his fifth score over 50 in succession, a sequence beaten by only five other players in more than 4,000 ODIs.

His departure precipitated a mini-collapse, with William Porterfield and Kevin O’Brien out to loose shots but the cool-headed Tucker joined his clubmate for a vital stand of 64.

Balbirnie made his fifth century in 24 innings, facing 109 balls and hitting nine fours and two sixes. He was run out with 26 needed, but once Getkate and Adair settled their nerves Ireland eased to victory with nine balls to spare.

FIRST GS HOLDINGS ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL

At Magheramason

Toss: Ireland

Zimbabwe innings

*H Masakadza lbw b Adair 15
T Kamunhukame b Adair 1
C Ervine c Balbirnie b Stirling 105
B Taylor c O’Brien b Getkate 12
S Williams lbw b Getkate 28
Sr Raza st Tucker b McBrine 8
+PJ Moor c Tucker b Adair 17
R Burl not out 49
DT Tiripano c Getkate b Murtagh 2
K Jarvis c McBrine b Adair 4
T Chatara not out 4
Extras (lb 3, w 7) 10

Total (for 9, 50 overs) 254

Fall of wickets: 1, 20, 49, 104, 129, 168, 210, 224, 243

Bowling: Murtagh 10-0-42-1, Adair 10-1-73-4, Getkate 7-1-33-2, Rankin 10-0-49-0, McBrine 10-0-34-1, Stirling 3-0-20-1.

Ireland innings

P Stirling c Taylor b Chatara 57
J McCollum c Taylor b Jarvis 21
A Balbirnie run out 101
*W Porterfield c Taylor b Chatara 6
K O’Brien c Raza b Chatara 5
+ L Tucker c Burl b Jarvis 23
S Getkate not out 16
M Adair not out 21
Extras (lb 1, w 1, nb 6) 8

Total (for 6, 48.3 overs) 258

Fall: 28, 133, 142, 150, 214, 229

Did not bat: A McBrine, B Rankin, T Murtagh

Bowling: Jarvis 9.3-1-43-2, Chatara 9-0-36-3, Tiripano 10-0-53-0, Williams 10-0-66-0, Burl 4-0-27-0, Raza 6-0-32-0.

*Ireland won by four wickets

Umpires: M Hawthorne (Irl), S George (SA)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.