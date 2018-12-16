Australia take control against India despite Kohli century

Second Test, Perth – Day 3 close: Australia 326 (M Harris 70, T Head 58, A Finch 50; I Sharma 4-41) & 132-4 (U Khawaja 41no; M Shami 2-23) lead India 283 (V Kohli 123, A Rahane 51; N Lyon 5-67) by 175 runs.

Australia took control on day three of the second Test against India despite a century from visiting captain Virat Kohli in Perth.

The hosts bowled their opponents out for 283 just after lunch, with Nathan Lyon taking five wickets before the hosts looked to build on their lead of 43 in the second innings.

Aaron Finch retired hurt having been struck on the glove by a delivery from Mohammed Shami while on 25, but it was confirmed by coach Justin Langer that the opener had not fractured his finger with the hope being he would be able to bat on day four.

Marcus Harris (20), who was fine to continue after the ball hit his helmet, Shaun Marsh (five), Peter Handscomb (13) and Travis Head (19) all fell cheaply, with Shami taking two for 23, before play closed with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 41 and captain Tim Paine on eight, with the total 132 for four.

Earlier, Kohli had posted 123 as India added to their overnight score of 172 for three.

The skipper, who had started the day on 82, was removed by a Handscomb catch off Pat Cummins, which required a review from the third umpire before being dismissed.

That began a lower-order collapse in which India lost their last five wickets for 35 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane (51) fell in the first over of the day, to end a stand of 91 with Kohli, was among the scalps Lyon (five for 67) claimed, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ended up with two wickets apiece.