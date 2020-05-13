Athletics Ireland cleared for return of restricted training from Monday

Athletics Ireland has confirmed both Sport Ireland and Government clearance to resume limited club and other athletic activity beginning from next Monday, May 18th.

One of the first sports to receive such Sport Ireland and Government endorsement as part of phase one of the Government roadmap in reopening from Covid-19, it will allow all athletes to engage in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, either individually or in very small groups (maximum of four people), where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact.

A statement from Athletics Ireland confirmed the background to the endorsement from Sport Ireland and the Government, saying: “Athletics is a key strategic sport in improving the health of the nation and the recent study detailing the huge increases in people walking and running in the last two months illustrates the necessity to open our club outdoor facilities.”

“Among the key parameters that must be met on Phase 1 of the Government roadmap are: people can engage in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, either individually or in very small groups (maximum four people), where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact. Only people living within a 5 km radius of their athletic club can attend to train.”

Speaking about the changes, Athletics Ireland chief executive, Hamish Adams said: “It is a privilege for us to be one of the first sports returning to club activity and with this privilege comes a great responsibility to ensure all our clubs and members operate to the highest standards of compliance to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“This is the first small step on our journey to return to full activity, we continue to plan and prepare for competition and events from August onwards subject to Government directives.”

The statement added: “It is expected each club will have their own unique set of Covid-19 challenges around social distancing, contact tracing, hygiene and member management. We strongly advise that each club committee meets virtually to develop their return to athletics plans. A draft risk assessment template is attached for further development with club safety officers to ensure the highest standards of hygiene, tracing and social distancing are established.”

Earlier this month, Athletics Ireland confirmed that all national competitions scheduled for May, June and July have been postponed until after August 1st. However it is now expected that select events can be staged after that date , with the National Track and Field championships provisionally pencilled in for August 8th/9th at the Morton Stadium in Santry.

A detailed set of guidelines for coaches, athletes and clubs have been developed with expert advice: for endurance sessions, for example, “Athletes must be running single file unless there is an empty space where they can leave 2m between them; Athletes must be running with 2m between them and the next runner, including when overtaking; Athletes starting intervals in approximate order of ability with the fastest athlete starting first to minimise overtaking.”

https://www.athleticsireland.ie/news/coronavirus-covid-19-update/