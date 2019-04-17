Anti-Doping association report adverse finding in Jarrell Miller sample

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association has informed Anthony Joshua’s camp about an adverse finding in a sample collected from heavyweight opponent Jarrell Miller.

Hearn said the sample from Miller, scheduled to fight Joshua at Madison Square Gardens in New York on June 1st, was collected on March 20th of this year.

Hearn tweeted: “We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019.

“We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG.”

Joshua and Miller were due to fight for the WBA, IBF, WBO titles in New York.