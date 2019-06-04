Anthony Joshua to get a chance to reclaim his titles in November or December

Anthony Joshua will get the chance to win back his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn announced the contracted rematch clause was triggered on Tuesday and the second fight will take place in November or December, with a venue still to be confirmed.

The Briton suffered a shock first defeat of his career when he was stopped by Ruiz Jr in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend.

Hearn tweeted on Tuesday evening: “After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc [Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken] and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”