Anthony Joshua to get a chance to reclaim his titles in November or December
Rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place later this year at a venue still to be confirmed
Anthony Joshua kneels after being knocked down by the USA’s Andy Ruiz in the seventh round to win by TKO during the world heavyweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty
Anthony Joshua will get the chance to win back his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn announced the contracted rematch clause was triggered on Tuesday and the second fight will take place in November or December, with a venue still to be confirmed.
The Briton suffered a shock first defeat of his career when he was stopped by Ruiz Jr in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend.
Hearn tweeted on Tuesday evening: “After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc [Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken] and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”