Anthony Joshua’s next fight confirmed for June in London

Kubrat Pulev challenged for the IBF world title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev on June 20th in London. Photograph: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev on June 20th in London. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20th.

The Bulgarian confirmed the fight against the world IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion on Monday.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion wrote on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Joshua, 30, beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back the world titles Ruiz had taken from him at Madison Square Gardens six months earlier.

Known as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. If Joshua beats Pulev he could be in line for an all-British title unification fight against Tyson Fury.

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.