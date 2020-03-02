Anthony Joshua’s next fight confirmed for June in London

Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20th.

The Bulgarian confirmed the fight against the world IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion on Monday.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion wrote on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Joshua, 30, beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back the world titles Ruiz had taken from him at Madison Square Gardens six months earlier.

Known as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. If Joshua beats Pulev he could be in line for an all-British title unification fight against Tyson Fury.

