Anthony Davis lands three-pointer on the buzzer to give Lakers 2-0 lead

The Lakers defied yet another Denver Nuggets comeback with Davis scoring 31 points

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis scores a three-pointer to beat the Denver Nuggets. Photograph: EPA

Anthony Davis landed a three-pointer on the buzzer to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 105-103 win and a 2-0 Western Conference final series lead over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Davis ended with 31 points, scoring his team’s last 10 in contributing a 22-point second half as the Lakers defied yet another Denver comeback.

LeBron James had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while Danny Green had 11 points.

The Nuggets trailed by as many as 16 points before Nikola Jokic took control by scoring 11 straight Denver points, including a basket that put his side up 103-102 with 20 seconds left.

In a frantic finish, LA’s Alex Caruso missed a three-pointer, before a shot from Green was blocked out of bounds with 2.1 seconds left.

Rajon Rondo then found Davis near the sideline, and the All-Star forward found the basket from long-range.

“Special moment for a special player. Happy to be a part of it,” said James.

Jokic had 30 points and nine assists for the Nuggets while Jamal Murray had 25 points. Game three is on Tuesday night.

