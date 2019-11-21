Another top of the table clash awaits unbeaten DCU Mercy

DCU Mercy face another top of the table clash in the Women’s Super League this weekend as the unbeaten Dubliners hit the road to Galway to face second placed Maree in Oranmore.

This is set to be a tricky test for Mark Ingle’s charges as, having just managed to edge Maree in the opening round of the Cup in Dublin, DCU now have to travel to their home court. Maree come into the game with just two league losses to date, at the hands of Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and Pyrobel Killester, and they are consistently producing big performances to see them sit at the top end of the table.

Two big clashes also await in Cork this weekend, with Ambassador UCC Glanmire - who are also in second place - welcoming third placed Pyrobel Killester while Singleton SuperValu Brunell host near neighbours Fr Mathews in a big derby game. Liffey Celtics travel to IT Carlow Basketball on Saturday, while Marble City Hawks will be hoping to get their first win of the season in their south east derby with Maxol WIT Wildcats.

Over in the Men’s Super League one of the big games of the weekend sees a clash at the top of the table as joint first place sides, Coughlan C and S Neptune and Belfast Star go head-to-head in Cork. Neptune come into the clash with a game in hand on Star and have dropped just two games so far this season at the hands of Dubliners Templeogue and Killester. Belfast Star are in scorching hot form though at the moment, and having scooped some big wins in the past few weeks, they’ll be hoping their road trip to Cork this weekend will be a successful one.

Elsewhere, Griffith College Templeogue are hoping that they can pick up their first road win of the season when they travel across town to Pyrobel Killester for a big derby clash. Both sides come into the game with four losses apiece, so it’s set to be a tricky battle.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are back on the road after a great few weekends at home that see them right back in the mix. They face UCD Marian in Dublin this weekend, with the hosts coming in off a tough loss against DBS Éanna last Saturday. As for Éanna, they travel to Moycullen this weekend, who come into the clash with confidence after seeing off the challenge of Templeogue last weekend.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions meanwhile welcome the reigning champions to Clondalkin as they face off against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday, while DCU Saints host Maree in what is set to be a high tempo clash.

Basketball Ireland fixtures:

Saturday

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Colaiste Bride, 5.30pm

UCD Marian v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, UCD, 7pm

Pyrobel Killester v Griffith College Templeogue, IWA-Clontarf, 7pm

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Belfast Star, Neptune Stadium, 7pm

DBS Eanna v Moycullen, Colaiste Eanna, 7pm

DCU Saints v Maree, DCU Complex, 8pm

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Tyndall College, 3.15pm

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Marble City Hawks, Mercy Gym, 7pm

Maree v DCU Mercy, Calasanctius College-Galway, 7.30pm

Sunday

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, Mardyke Arena, 1.30pm

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Fr Mathews, Parochial Hall, 2.45pm