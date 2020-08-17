Angling Notes: Strong case for extending the wild trout season

Similar to all sporting activities throughout the land, Covid-19 has had a devastating effect within the angling fraternity resulting in competitions and gatherings all cancelled for 2020.

For those anglers fortunate to reside close to a river, lake or sea, it has been a roller-coaster ride with little or no hindrance along the way, keeping all the while within the guidelines laid down by Government regulations.

However, the downside to this has seen a huge drop in tourist anglers from home and abroad unable to travel (in the main) to their favourite venues. Hotels, B&B’s, restaurants, pubs and shops are feeling the pinch in a big way.

From a game-angling perspective, four months were lost due to travel restrictions and with less than six weeks left of the season, its down-tools again for a further five months. Living in Dublin, I, for one, haven’t crossed the Shannon this year!

In my opinion there is a case for extending the wild trout angling season on the Western lakes until October 12th as a once-off gesture. This would be a huge benefit to all concerned. (I will return to this topic later.)

Angling reports coming my way have also been thin on the ground. With the exception of Brenda Montgomery’s weekly report from Sheelin and Declan Gibbons from Corrib, it really signifies the state-of-play around the country.

Bid day for young Kyle O’Mahony on Corrib

On Corrib, sedges and fry patterns proved the most productive with a small amount of action on daphnia.

In the Cong area, Conor and son Kyle O’Mahony from Partry, both caught a fish in the Inchagoill area with Kyle landing his personal best of 1.5lb on the fly. Ted Wherry of Mayfly Lodge, Ballynalty and Kevin Sheridan over four afternoons had good fishing with Ted landing a trout of 6lb on a dry sedge.

Richard Molloy of Ballard Shore Boat Hire & Self Catering (087-287 9339) accommodated five anglers for the week where they enjoyed good fishing in the Dooras area on dry daddies, best 3lb, and all released.

Eddie Rowe from Dublin with his Corrib trout from the Oughterard area.

In the Greenfields area, John and son Sean Ronayne from Waterford had 11 fish for two days, best 3lb, all released.

Basil Shields of Ardnasillagh Lodge, Oughterard (091-552550) said Dublin anglers Eddie Rowe and Mark Rogan landed 11 fish over two days on daphnia while Cork angler, Eddie O’Callaghan managed two, best 2lb.

Galway angler Harold O’Toole fishing the Lower Corrib had five fish on dry sedges, best 2.5lb.

Evenings prove more productive on Sheelin

On Sheelin 32 trout were recorded for the week. Interestingly, all the day time, wetfly fish averaged around 1½-2½lbs with few exceptions while the evening/dusk fishing on the dry sedges and emergers produced trout averaging 3½–6lbs, according to Brenda Montgomery.

“Having the right fly pattern in the right size and knowing exactly how to fish it are crucial when dry fly fishing the evening rise,” Montgomery said.

Flies that did rise trout were large Murrough patterns, small dry sedges and Green Peters, Peter Emergers, Shipman’s, Bobs Bits, Hoppers, Claret Bumble, Silver Daddy, International Dabbler, Sedge hogs, small Klinkhammers, Stimulators, Sedge pupae, Daddies, Zulu, Grey Duster and Red-tailed Peter.

For those seeking the daphnia feeders, head for the open water using a bright orange fly. When fishing small dry sedges along sheltered areas it is best to use a floating line with a 4-6lb leader.

Cancer Society charity competition on Lough Lene

A Charity Competition will be held on Saturday 29th August 29th on Lough Lene, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, with all proceeds to the Irish Cancer Society. Registration will start at 9.30am with fishing from 11am to 6pm.

Contact Gerry Heaslip at 086-225 3126 for entry details.

angling@irishtimes.com.