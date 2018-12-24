Angling Notes: RNLI event will honour volunteers who died 123 years ago

In keeping with tradition, Dún Laoghaire RNLI will hold its annual ceremony today to honour the memory of 15 lifeboat volunteers who died on service on this day 123 years ago, as well as all lives lost through drowning around our coasts and on inland waters.

The ceremony remembers those that died when their lifeboat capsized in gale force winds while attempting to rescue those on board the SS Palme that had run aground off Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Christmas Eve in 1895.

Both Dún Laoghaire lifeboats will launch and drop wreaths into the sea in view of the public gathered at the end of the east pier. A joint guard of honour will be provided by the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard unit and Civil Defence.

The short ceremony will take place at midday at the lighthouse and will include music, piped lament, ecumenical blessing and a reading of a newspaper account of the 1895 tragedy. All are welcome to attend.

Salmon licence

You can now apply for a new salmon licence or renewal in four short steps online at the following link http://www.salmonlicences.ie/ and, it will be dispatched within four working days.

With it comes a copy of the salmon-angling regulations which provides information on bag limits, catch and release fisheries, open and closed fisheries, gill tags and how to return your completed logbook and tags.

Fees are as follows: All districts, annual: €100; Juvenile (under 18 years), all districts, annual: €10; One district, annual: €56; All districts, 21 days: €40; All districts, one day: €20; Foyle area extension: €80; Special local licence: €24. All can be purchased from one-day to one-year duration.

Note: An angler who has a Loughs Agency licence and wishes to fish in the Republic requires an additional Foyle area extension at a cost of €80. Also, a special local licence is required to fish special tidal waters, for example Erne and Ballyshannon.

A licence does not confer the right to fish; a fishing permit is usually required and must be obtained separately at costs ranging from €20 to €50 per day. Some of the more exclusive fisheries can be more expensive.

Marine Institute chief executive Peter Heffernan, fishmonger Pat O’Connell and Minister for Marine Michael Creed review the 2018 Marine Institute annual stock book

Marine Institute stock book

The Minister for the Marine, Michael Creed, has received the 2018 Marine Institute annual stock book which is one of the principal publications that provides the latest impartial scientific advice on commercially exploited fish stocks of interest to Ireland.

The book is used by the department at the annual fisheries quota negotiations with the EU throughout the year.

Dr Peter Heffernan, the institute’s chief executive, said: “The seas around Ireland are among the most productive and biologically sensitive areas in EU waters. Fisheries scientists spend over 1,000 days each year at sea on the Institutes two research vessels surveying fish stocks and their habitats. The scientific advice to stakeholders is a key focus of our strategic plan 2018-2022.”

The stock book is available electronically as a PDF and interactive document on the institute’s website www.marine.ie

Annual report

The 75th annual report of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association in Killarney makes for interesting reading. Spring fishing on the local river Flesk was a case of being there at the right time to avail of good salmon fishing. However, due to drought conditions the run of peel (small salmon) was down on previous years, the report said.

This year’s “charity” competition raised €10,000 for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and Irish Pilgrimage Trust with each receiving €5,000. Also, the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus was very grateful to receive €1,000 towards running costs.

As a result of a fish stock survey on Lein in 2017, it was decided to maintain the “10in to the V” size limit for all competitions and congratulations were extended to club president MJ O’Connor on reaching his 105th year.

