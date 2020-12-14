Angling Notes: IFI install solar PV panels at headquarters

A total of 310 Solar Photovoltaic Panels have been installed on Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) headquarters and warehouse at Lake Drive, CityWest Business Campus.

The panels will work to generate a portion of electricity needed and help reach the organisation’s energy reduction target of 33 per cent this year.

Last year, energy efficient vehicles were introduced with a view to achieving a 24 per cent reduction in C02 emissions. In addition, a fleet of new state-of-the-art RIBs (rigid inflatable boats) were launched to achieve an energy reduction of 50 per cent on sea protection patrols. The use of kayak and bikes are also maximised for patrol on coasts and inland waterways.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, and with responsibility for inland fisheries, said: “I want to acknowledge the changes the organisation is making to contribute to Ireland’s climate ambition and the reduction of emissions by 7 per cent annually.

“Renewable electricity is a central element of the Government’s action on climate disruption and IFI is leading by example.”

Francis O’Donnell, chief executive of IFI, said: “These newly installed solar PV panels on two of our highest energy consuming premises will ensure that these buildings will have a combined total of c.24 per cent yearly energy savings.”

Community asked to aid Operation Dualgas

Lakeside and coastal communities have been asked by the Garda Síochána to help tackle crime along waterways. Operation Dualgas will not exclusively target drug smuggling, but follows successful searches of islands around Lough Gill that uncovered nearly €250,000 worth of drugs.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken said the new drive would target everything from drugs to the theft of boat engines.

Operation Dualgas is part of the coastal watch strategy, aiming to work with communities in gathering intelligence about suspicious activity. Extra patrols will be put in place to identify routes used by criminals.

The new drive will involve the Naval Service, Revenue and Customs, the Coast Guard, Waterways Ireland, Inland Fisheries Ireland and local authorities.

It is also looking inward to rivers and lakes to counter boat and engine theft, and property damage. By working with State agencies, local communities who suffer when amenities are abused, can help “to collectively detect and prevent criminality” Glacken said.

Crew of Corrib and Mask Search and Rescue team are hoping for a good response to their virtual fundraising raffle on New Year’s Day.

Raffle in aid of Corrib and Mask Search and Rescue Unit

Corrib and Mask Search and Rescue Unit is holding an online virtual raffle on New Year’s Day to help the team continue their work on Lough Corrib, Lough Mask and surrounding areas.

The team is a voluntary organisation operating under the umbrella of the Irish Coast Guard, Irish Water Safety and Irish Red Cross, and on call 24/7, 365 days of the year.

Tickets cost €5 each, three for €10, eight for €20, etc and the raffle comprises 13 excellent prizes including first prize of a hamper worth €300 containing an original painting by Vanessa Gibbons Art, Ballinrobe; life jacket from Ballinrobe Boat Supplies and one night B&B at The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

To purchase tickets, log on to Corrib Mask Search and Rescue New Year’s Raffle idonate.ie/raffle/corribmaskraffle.

Arrabawn Dairies fined for polluting Deerpark River

Arrabawn Dairies have been fined €1,000 plus costs of €2,659 at Ballinasloe District Court following a discharge of polluting matter entering the Deerpark River at Kilconnell, Co Galway in October 2019.

Results from samples showed higher than recommended levels for a number of parameters, including biochemical oxygen demand, ammonia and suspended solids.

Judge Gearty convicted the dairies under Section 171 of the Fisheries Acts and Section 4 of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Acts.

David McInerney for Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “Pollution events such as this have a very negative impact on water quality. The Deerpark River system is a tributary of the River Suck and holds excellent stocks of wild brown trout, crayfish and brook lamprey.”

