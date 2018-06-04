Angling Notes: Historic deal to save North Atlantic salmon secured

There will be no commercial netting in Greenland’s mixed-stock fishery starting this August, thanks to the Trojan work of the legendary late Orri Vigfusson, the North Atlantic Salmon Fund (NASF) Iceland board and Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF)

After months of negotiations, a historic 12-year deal to save North Atlantic salmon has been secured with Greenland Fishermen’s Union (KNAPK) which will allow thousands of fish to return to their natal rivers across the North Atlantic Basin.

Further good news relates to the NASF/ASF team who closed a deal with the Faroese fishermen’s union, Laksaskip, ensuring continuation of a highly valued, decades-long deal banning salmon fishing in that region.

“Orri would be proud that we have now agreed to a long-term agreement in Greenland for the first time in history and have extended the 22-year-old agreement that he innovated with the Faroe Islands,” NASF US chairman, Chad Pike, said.

These two transactions ensure that increasing numbers of large, adult salmon will spawn in their home rivers, providing critical population growth for both robust and imperilled stocks.

The deals demonstrate the unwavering dedication of NASF affiliates on both sides of the Atlantic to work together to continue Orri’s mission.

There have been several very powerful media productions recently released to increase public awareness of the plight of the Atlantic salmon.

Among those the ground-breaking Norwegian documentary Den fantastiske villaksen (“Salmon Story”), the highly acclaimed Ocean Foundation production Lost at Sea, introduced by Prof Ken Whelan, detailing the research vessel Celtic Explorer and its findings, and a preview of the film Under the Surface, with the goal of bringing attention to current threats posed by foreign aquaculture industry interests to Iceland’s salmon rivers.

Salmon fishing courses on the Tay in Scotland

At the end of this month, salmon guiding instructor Glenda Powell will be welcoming six women to the first of two salmon fishing courses on the Tay in Scotland. In the second course, running from 2nd to 5th July, there are still two places available.

The cost, which includes accommodation, meals, tuition and fishing for three days, is £800 (€915). Please contact glenda@glendapowellguiding.com for further information.

“I have had a few men expressing an interest on a course for the Tay for next year. If you are interested, please contact me at above email address”, she said.

Work by Natural Resources Wales to remove the final major barrier to fish migration on the River Taff got underway last Tuesday at Merthyr Vale Weir, South Wales

Work to aid fish migration on the River Taff

Work to remove the final major barrier to fish migration on the River Taff got underway last Tuesday by Natural Resources Wales (NRW). Removing the weir will improve access to over 10km of quality spawning and juvenile habitat on the Taff Fechan and Fawr, upstream of Merthyr Vale.

Once completed, salmon and sea trout will be able to swim with less delay from Cardiff Bay up to Llwyn-onn Reservoir on the Taff Fawr and Pontsticill Reservoir on the Taff Fechan.

A concrete sill which forms the lower part of the weir structure will not be removed. Instead, a channel will be cut through to allow fish swim upstream when river levels are low.

The work will take about 12 weeks to complete and during construction, some riverside paths will be closed and diversions put in place. For more information on the project, visit www.naturalresources.wales/merthyrvale.

Gordon Hill (left) and Stephen O’Flanagan at Pieta-Hope outing to Oaklands Fishery, New Ross

Pieta/Hope charity competition raises €3,635

By all accounts, the Pieta/Hope charity competition organised by Killinarden Angling Initiative (KAI) for mental health and suicide awareness at Oaklands Fishery, New Ross, Co Wexford, was a huge success.

Now in its third year, this year’s event attracted 46 anglers from across Ireland who managed to raise €3,635 towards this worthy cause.

Chief organiser, Stephen O’Flanagan, heaped praise on sponsors Oaklands Lake for donating the venue, Sensas Ireland, Southside Angling, ET Leadz, Swords Angling, NCFFI, IFI, McDermott Coaches and Keeco Creative.

Special thanks also to Pat Cusack for sponsoring trophies and IFI’s John Flynn for organising weigh-in and scoring.

Results: 1 Team Oaklands, 279lb; Individual: John Roche, 56.8lb; Under 18s: John Brown, 82lb. Heaviest bag: Thomas Quinlan, 110.8lb.

The Pieta/Hope KAI initiative will be starting a programme of angling workshops and trips for patients over the next few months. The first trip is set for Tuesday, 12th June.

John Somerville, Cong Mayfly competition winner with John Fahy (right) of Cong Angling Centre and Stephen Lydon

Somerville claims annual Cong Angling Club mayfly competition

On Corrib, Cong Angling Club hosted their annual mayfly competition with first place going to John Somerville with two fish for 2lb 14oz.

Richard Molloy of Ballard Shore Boat Hire & Self Catering reported reasonably good fishing with Matt and Paul Geraghty from Meath landing 12 fish dapping and Tom Ormond had five at the weekend each with an average of 2lb.

The Olive Comparadun, tied by Jimmy Tyrrell

Olive Comparadun

The Olive Comparadun is a very good pattern to imitate a variety of different flies on rivers. Tied in size 16’s and even less, the pattern comes into its own with a decent hatch of fly life. Contact Jimmy Tyrrell at irishflycraft@gmail.com or 086-845 1257 to avail of the pattern.

