Andy Murray weighing up surgery that could extend or end career

American doubles great Bob Bryan encourages Scot to take a chance on hip surgery

Andy Murray dejected after losing against Roberto Bautista Agut to crash out of the Australian Open in the first round. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Andy Murray is yet to make a final decision on whether to have hip surgery but has pulled out of a tournament in Marseille next month.

The former world No 1 headed home from Melbourne earlier this week, following his emotional first-round defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, weighing up whether to have a resurfacing operation that could extend his career or end it completely.

Even if Murray does not have the operation, he has stated he would spend the time getting ready for a farewell appearance at Wimbledon, so it was no surprise to see a statement from the Open 13 in Marseille announcing his withdrawal.

He will also miss tournaments he had committed to in Dubai and Montpellier, but Murray’s management insisted he has not made a final decision about surgery.

The 31-year-old strongly hinted ahead of his departure from Melbourne that he would have the operation, and was encouraged to do so by American doubles great Bob Bryan, who is playing at the Australian Open five months after undergoing the same procedure.

