Andy Murray to swap his tennis racket for a games controller

Scottish player has been named in the draw for the virtual Madrid Open later this month

Andy Murray is in the draw for the virtual Madrid Open. Photograph: Javier Sorano/Getty/AFP

Andy Murray will swap a tennis racket for a games controller when he takes part in a virtual Madrid Open later this month.

The Scot and Lucas Pouille were announced as the first two ATP players in the draw on Thursday night, as the tennis world raises money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madrid Open was scheduled to be held from May 1st-10th but has been postponed as both the ATP and WTA Tours have shut down their calendars until at least the middle of July because of the global crisis.

However, the clay-court tournament has decided to create an e-sports replica of its event titled the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro which will take place from April 27th-30th, with Murray and Pouille taking part.

Pouille told the official ATP website: “This is going to be a very exciting challenge.

“I’ve already started training because I want to win this tournament against my tennis peers as I know they play a lot.

“Thank you to the Mutua Madrid Open for this great initiative.”

Male and female winners will both be given a prize fund of €150,000 and they will get to decide how much goes to tennis players facing financial hardship without any tournaments to enter.

A further €50,000 will go towards reducing the social impact of Covid-19.

