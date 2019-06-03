Andy Murray to make competitive return in Queen’s Club doubles

Andy Murray will make his competitive return to the court in doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club.

The three-time grand slam champion underwent career-saving hip surgery in January after playing what he admitted could have been his final professional match at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old has been back in training for a number of weeks, with his progress sufficient enough for him to commit to a comeback.

Murray is not yet in a condition to return to singles action but it bodes well for a future comeback to the tour that he already feels able to play competitive matches.

The Scot underwent a resurfacing operation on his left hip after an earlier arthroscopy failed to alleviate the pain that had dogged him since the summer of 2017.

He posted a video on Instagram on Saturday of him hitting a serve on a grass court, boosting hopes that he would soon be seen back on the circuit.

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez is the leading contender to partner Murray at Queen’s Club, with the tournament beginning on June 17th.

Murray has been in frequent contact with American doubles specialist Bob Bryan, who underwent the same operation last summer and has made a successful return this season.

No one has yet attempted to make a comeback in singles after this surgery, and it is believed Murray is very unlikely to play singles at Wimbledon this summer.

But, if all goes well at Queen’s — and he could potentially play at Eastbourne as well — then Murray is extremely likely to enter the doubles at Wimbledon, perhaps building up to a singles comeback later in the season.