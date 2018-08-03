Andy Murray sobs after sealing Copil win in the early hours

Andy Murray has reached the quarter-finals of a tournament for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017 after an emotional marathon victory over Marius Copil at the Citi Open in Washington.

Murray sealed victory at 3.01am local time and sat courtside sobbing into a towel for several minutes after coming from a set down to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), as the reality of his successful return to tennis appeared to hit home.

The former world No1, now 832nd in the rankings after prolonged hip injury problems, came through his second three-set battle in two days, after defeating Kyle Edmund in the last 32. His task was even tougher here after Romania’s Copil fought back from 5-0 down in the first-set tie-break to win it 7-5.

Murray rallied in the second set, breaking the current world No 93 twice to take it 6-3 and force a decider as the clock ticked towards 2am in the US capital. Murray then broke in the deciding set to lead 4-2 but Copil broke back to force a tie-break. Murray dug deep to win it 7-4 and reach the last eight, before being overcome by emotion.

Alex de Minaur will be Murray’s quarter-final opponent after the Australian defeated South Korea’s Hyeon Chung 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3. If Murray’s fitness levels hold up, the tournament presents an unexpected opportunity for his first ATP Tour final since winning in Dubai 18 months ago, with Russia’s Andrey Rublev the only seed left on his side of the draw.

(Guardian service)