Andy Murray a doubt for Australian Open due to hip injury

30-year-old has withdrawn from Brisbane International ‘due to pain in his right hip’
Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to a hip injury. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Andy Murray’s preparations for the Australian Open suffered a setback as he was forced to postpone his comeback due to a long-term hip injury.

Murray was set to make his competitive return at the Brisbane International this week after being sidelined since Wimbledon.

But the British number one withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday due to pain in his right hip.

“I’m very disappointed to be withdrawing from the Brisbane International,” Murray said on the tournament’s website.

“I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year, but sadly my team and I don’t feel that I’m where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level.”

The Australian Open, the year’s first grand slam, starts on January 15th.

Murray, who started 2017 as the world number one, has slipped down to 16th in the rankings during his long absence.

He played a one-set exhibition against Roberto Bautista Agut in Abu Dhabi on Friday but looked far from 100 per cent as he lost 6-2.

Murray had been given a bye through the first round in Brisbane and was set to face American Ryan Harrison in the last 16 on Thursday.

It would have been his first competitive appearance since he limped through his Wimbledon campaign having first felt the hip problem during the French Open in June.

His title defence at SW19 ended with a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey and he made an aborted attempt to return at the US Open, pulling out two days before the start of the tournament.

His only public on-court appearances have been exhibitions against Roger Federer in November and then Bautista Agut.

Murray improved during the set against the Spaniard but a limp was still very much in evidence and he appeared hampered when pulled out on his forehand side.

