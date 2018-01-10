André Villas-Boas crashes out of Dakar Rally

Former Chelsea and Spurs manager was in 43rd place before crashing into sand dune
André Villas-Boas and co-driverRuben Faria are out of the Dakar Rally. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

André Villas-Boas has said he is safe and well after being taken to hospital when his car crashed into a sand dune, forcing him to retire from the Dakar Rally.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham manager was in 43rd position for Team Overdrive at the time of his accident and later posted a message on Instagram confirming he and his co-driver Ruben Faria had withdrawn.

“Just to tell everyone that both me and Ruben are safe and well and back in the bivouac,” he wrote. “We jumped off a dune and crashed the car nose first. The Dakar unfortunately is finished for us.”

His team director, Jean-Marc Fortin, said he had sustained a back injury from the crash.

The British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland, who was leading the race, also abandoned his title defence due to back pain after being hurt during a jump.

Adrien van Beveren of France won the fourth stage in just over four hours. He also moved into the overall lead. Sébastien Loeb won the car stage.

