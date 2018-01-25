All roads lead to Tallaght for basketball’s National Cup finals

Men and women of UCD Marian, Templeogue, UCC Glanmire and DCU ready to go

Mary McGuire

Templeogue Black Amber captain Stephen James will be up against his brothers in the Pat Duffy National Cup final on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Templeogue Black Amber captain Stephen James will be up against his brothers in the Pat Duffy National Cup final on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

The last weekend of January can only mean one thing in Irish basketball – it’s Hula Hoops National Cup finals time.

All roads lead to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the men’s Pat Duffy Cup, it’s an all Dublin affair as UCD Marian face off against Black Amber Templeogue.

UCD Marian are currently on top of the men’s Super League and have beaten Templeogue in the regular season twice this year, but the boys in red are ready for battle on Saturday.

“We’re really excited,” said Templeogue captain Stephen James. “We had a great experience on this stage two years ago, so we’re looking forward to being back there. We know it’s a tough task ahead of us, especially having played them two weeks ago. They have a very good team this year, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

Indeed, an interesting side battle is in store as Stephen’s brothers Conor and Dan will be with the opposing team on Saturday, with Conor an assistant coach and Dan on the UCD Marian teamsheet.

Conor looked ahead to the game from a UCD Marian perspective as they chase their first cup win since 2011. “We feel sharp,” he said. “We know this team is capable of fighting and closing out games in tough situations, which is something that can only stand to us against Templeogue – we know what we need to do to win.”

Underdogs

In the Women’s Cup final, Ambassador UCC Glanmire are chasing a fifth consecutive win but head coach Mark Scannell admitted they faced a tough test against an in-form DCU Mercy.

“We are really looking forward to it and I feel the pressure, for once, is on the opposition as I believe we are going into the final as underdogs for the first time in a while. Our prep is good, there’s a great atmosphere in the club and lots of excitement, and the players are up for it and training like it’s their first ever cup final.”

Opposing boss Mark Ingle is also looking forward to the weekend, especially as DCU Mercy will have three teams contesting cup finals over the three days, at under-18, under-20 and Super League level.

“It’s great to have three teams there. We know anything can happen now in a big game like this, and I would say Glanmire are slight favourites with their cup history, so we’ll gladly take the underdog tag.”

Tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, with a small number remaining for Friday night’s games on www.eventbrite.ie.

Hula Hoops National Cup final fixtures Session 1, Friday

IWA Wheelchair Basketball Final Killester WBC v Ballybrack WBC, 6.30pm Under-20 Women’s National Cup final Brunell v DCU Mercy, 8.30pm

Session 2, Saturday

NICC Men’s National Cup final Blue Demons v BC Leixlip Zalgiris, 10am Under-18 Women’s National Cup final Glanmire v DCU Mercy, 12pm Under-18 Men’s National Cup final Neptune v Templeogue, 2pm President’s Cup Final Ballincollig v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, 4pm

Session 3, Saturday

Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup final UCD Marian v Black Amber Templeogue, 8pm

Session 4, Sunday

Under-20 Men’s National Cup final Moycullen v KUBS, 10am NICC Women’s National Cup Final Killester v St Mary’s Castleisland, 12pm Senior Women’s Cup final Fr Mathews v Meteors, 2pm

Masters Exhibition, 4pm Women’s National Cup final DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, 5.30pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.