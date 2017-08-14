Alexander Zverev shocks Roger Federer in Montreal

20-year-old beats 19-time Grand Slam winner in straight sets to secure Rogers Cup
Alexander Zverev beat Roger Federer in straight sets in Montreal. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

Germany’s Alexander Zverev sprung a surprise in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal as he beat Roger Federer in straight sets.

Twenty-year-old Zverev defeated the Swiss 19-time Grand Slam winner, who turned 36 earlier this week, 6-3 6-4 in an hour and eight minutes — only Federer’s third loss in 38 matches this season.

Zverev, the world number eight and fourth seed, grabbed a quick break to go 3-1 up en route to securing the first set.

His first service game of the second then saw Federer earn three break points, but Zverev saved them all and subsequently took advantage of errors from his second-seeded opponent to break for 4-3 before wrapping up the win.

It takes Zverev level with Federer at the top of the ATP titles leaderboard this year with five each.

World number three Federer, who was playing this week for the first time since winning a record eighth Wimbledon, will battle with Rafael Nadal at the Cincinnati Masters next week to replace Andy Murray as world number one.

