Alex Hales dropped from all England squads after drugs ban

England batsman Alex Hales will not feature at the World Cup after being withdrawn from all international squads following an off-field incident not related to cricket.

Hales was included in England’s 15-man preliminary World Cup squad but it emerged on Friday he had been sanctioned under the England and Wales Cricket Board’s disciplinary policy for a second time.

An ECB statement said: “Alex Hales has been withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season.”

Hales’ latest misdemeanour comes just a few months after he was suspended and fined by the ECB for his part in the notorious street brawl in Bristol also involving Ben Stokes in September 2017.

As such, the Nottinghamshire batsman has been stood down from this Friday’s one-off Twenty20 against Ireland in Malahide, the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan and the World Cup.

Ashley Giles, ECB managing director of England Cricket, said: “We have thought long and hard about this decision.

“We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

“I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex’s career as an England player.

“The ECB and the PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association) will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer.”