16-year-old Celine Simunyu picked for Ireland in Billie Jean King Cup

Anna Bowtell, Sophia Derivan and Shauna Heffernan complete team in Lithuania

Ireland have named their team for the Billie Jean King Cup in Lithuania. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland have named their team for the Billie Jean King Cup in Lithuania. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland have selected a 16-year-old girl to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as Fed Cup) in Vilnius, Lithuania in two weeks time.

Celine Simunyu, who has been busy in the junior ranks this year despite Covid-19, comes into the team for her debut tournament having won junior titles and moved up the world rankings. Her win rate on the junior tour is 73 per cent with a 74 per cent win rate on clay and has a current junior ranking of 325 in the world.

Simunyu joins Anna Bowtell, Sophia Derivan and Shauna Heffernan as Ireland seek promotion from the Europe/Africa Group III division.

The official draw takes place on June 14th and teams will compete on a round robin basis in five pools of four teams and one pool of three teams with a total of 23 nations competing, including Ireland.

Connacht’s Heffernan, is also making her debut having been active on the American college circuit, racking up wins on the doubles at Boise State University.

Ball strikers, Bowtell (Rice University) and Derivan (University of Colorado) have also competed this year for their US colleges, consolidating wins throughout the season.

On the men’s Davis Cup team Julian Bradley has had to withdraw because of injury. He will be replaced by 18-year-old Ammar Elamin, who is expected to make his debut for Ireland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.