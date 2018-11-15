The All Blacks named their team this morning for Saturday’s showdown with Ireland at the Aviva, with Ryan Crotty replacing the injured Sonny Bill Williams in the only change to the XV that beat England. Ireland name their team later today, and according to Gerry Thornley we can expect a few changes: “It will be a surprise if two of the stalwarts under Schmidt’s watch, the 32-year-old duo of Devin Toner and the fit-again Rob Kearney, are not re-instated, with Iain Henderson and Jordan Larmour reverting to the bench. It would be equally surprising if the fit-again Garry Ringrose and Dan Leavy don’t also return to the starting lineup in place of Will Addison and the injured Sean O’Brien.”

Tonight’s 11th meeting between Ireland north and south feels like something of a sideshow with both sides more concerned just now about Nations League relegation than their once bitter rivalry. Emmet Malone will be reporting from the Aviva and he writes, “it is a far cry from Windsor Park, November 1993, in more ways than one.” Glenn Whelan departs the international stage tonight, and “nobody could question his commitment to the cause and that does have a certain, old fashioned appeal about it just now.”