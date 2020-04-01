Olympic flame passed to Fukushima during low-key ceremony

Flame will stay on display in the J-Village until April 30th before being moved to Tokyo

Photographers surround the Olympic flame after the handover ceremony of the lantern containing the Olympic flame from Tokyo 2020 to Fukushima. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP via Getty

Photographers surround the Olympic flame after the handover ceremony of the lantern containing the Olympic flame from Tokyo 2020 to Fukushima. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP via Getty

 

Tokyo 2020 organisers left the Olympic flame in the hands of Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday where it will be on display in a lantern for the next month after the games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The handover took place at a subdued ceremony at the J-Village National Training Centre in Fukushima, which was originally set to be the starting point of the torch relay.

Only Tokyo 2020 chief operating officer Yukihiko Nunomura made the trip north from the organising committee.

“This is a symbol of hope for the world to celebrate the best of human beings through Tokyo 2020 after we overcome the serious coronavirus,” said Nunomura to start the ceremony. He then handed the Olympic flame to Makoto Noji from the Fukushima government.

The flame will stay on display in the J-Village until April 30th before being moved to Tokyo. Organisers have not yet decided where in the Japanese capital it will be displayed.

The J-Village was chosen as the starting point of the 121-day torch relay, originally due to start on March 26th, because it is a symbol of Japan’s reconstruction following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.