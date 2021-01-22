Olympic Federation of Ireland continue plans for ‘very different’ Olympic Games

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) continue to plan for a “very different type” of Olympic and Paralympic Games experience in Tokyo this summer.

The OFI released a statement on Friday night after hosts Japan and the International Olympic Committee earlier stood firm on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation.

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of Covid-19 infections, Tokyo Olympic organisers have vowed to press ahead with the re-scheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23rd after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

A Japanese government spokesman said there was “no truth” to a report in the London Times newspaper that the government had privately concluded the Games would have to be cancelled.

Friday night’s OFI statement reads: “The IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has made a very strong and clear statement that they are fully committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year.

“Overnight media reports claimed incorrectly that a private decision had been made by the Government of Japan to cancel the Olympic Games.

“The Japanese Government has stated categorically that this is not true.

“The Olympic Federation of Ireland has also been very clear on this subject in recent weeks. We remain fully of the view, based on regular updates from the Tokyo organisers, that the Games will go ahead in July this year. We do feel that the Games will be very different, with stringent countermeasures in place to safeguard athletes.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that our athletes are prepared and ready for this different type of Games experience, accounting for the numerous Covid-19 countermeasures, along with a vaccination programmes.

“Our intention is to circulate the most accurate and up to date news as it comes to us and to detail how that impacts the preparations of Team Ireland’s athletes and support staff. To this end we will be scheduling further briefings in our series of Tokyo Ready updates for the media in coming weeks.”