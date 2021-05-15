Now that Conor McGregor is in Gatsby’s mansion, what will his legacy be?

Conor McGregor now belongs to the small, fortunate category of Irish people in their early 30s who don’t have any worries about buying a house – in Dublin or anywhere else.

The Notorious’s manifest destiny was made complete this week when Forbes announced him top of the heap of sports earners in the world in 2020. McGregor has dwarfed them all, earning $180 million (€148.5 million) to comfortably out-Benjamin the mainstream names, whom you can probably guess. Sky high! Look at the view from up here, Ma. It’s beautiful.