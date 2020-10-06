No Sancho as Man United sign Cavani; GAA suspends all club activity

The Premier League transfer window closed yesterday with the Manchester United hierarchy failing to land Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his number one target Jadon Sancho. Instead, United’s scattergun approach saw them sign 33-year-old Edison Cavani, who was out of contract after leaving PSG earlier this summer, on deadline day. There was also the addition of Brazilian leftback Alex Telles for €17 million - that fee being offset by the sale of Chris Smalling to Roma for €15m. A late loan move for Ousmane Dembélé also fell through with United instead bringing in 18-year-old winger Amad Traoré from Atalanta - he will join the club in January - as well as another 18-year-old winger, Facundo Pellistri, from Atlético Peñarol. Aside from the last-minute scrambling at Old Trafford, it was a relatively quiet deadline day. Arsenal did however massively bolster their midfield with the addition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after they paid his €50m release clause, while centre-half Ben Godfrey joined Everton from Norwich in a move worth around €30m.

The GAA announced yesterday the immediate suspension of all club matches, in a response to the lack of social distancing and failure to meet Covid-19 guidelines which had been seen at various fixtures, including some county finals. And this morning Seán Moran has suggested the GAA’s best laid plans for ensuring club fixtures went ahead came undone when the title celebrations started. He writes: “It came as a rare failure of foresight during the pandemic on the GAA’s part. For all the micro-managed concerns about getting the games back on the pitch, there was on the horizon something that shouldn’t have come as a major surprise: the impact on communities of a successful championship run.” Yesterday evening GAA president John Horan confirmed the decision to suspend club fixtures was down to a lack of compliance.