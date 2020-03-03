Six Nations organisers have confirmed there are no plans in place to cancel any more fixtures in this year’s championship - but have conceded there is still a chance matches could still be postponed or played behind doors due to the spread of coronavirus. This means Ireland’s clash with France in Paris on March 14th is set to go ahead, but potential government intervention could lead to it being called off. A statement released yesterday read: “Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events.” Meanwhile in his column this morning Gerry Thornley has looked at the impact coronavirus could have on the rest of the rugby season, including the Pro14 and the Champions Cup - and Leinster’s last-eight clash with Saracens. He writes: “It’s a guaranteed sell-out and the fervent hope remains that it goes ahead, although conceivably, for this to happen the possibility of it taking place behind closed doors and thus in an empty and cavernous Aviva Stadium has to be considered a real one, which would be a terrible shame.”

Elsewhere Arsenal have kept their hopes of ending the season with silverware alive, after they beat League One Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park in the FA Cup last night. After a rocky start, Mikel Arteta’s decision to field a youthful side proved vindicated, with goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nkethiah either side of half-time seeing the Gunners into the quarter-finals. There are three more fifth round ties taking place tonight, with West Bromwich Albion welcoming Newcastle to the Hawthorns, Sheffield United travelling to Reading and Chelsea taking on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the tie of the evening.