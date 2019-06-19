Saturday’s Munster football final is to be a non-event according to Darragh Ó Sé. In his column this morning the former Kerry midfielder writes off Cork’s chances against his own county: “Add it all up and you have a Cork football team that has been ground down by years of failure. The Munster final is a non-event now. Nobody is going to Cork on Saturday night under any illusions. Kerry weren’t hectic against Clare but it would still be a big surprise if Cork managed to pull out any sort of result against them.” While Seán Moran has three topical questions to preoccupy the GAA - addressing population shift, the eternal fixtures issue, and making the best of the hurling championship. Read his column here.

Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien took an immediate grip on the best week’s racing of the year at Ascot on Tuesday. Circus Maximus won the one mile St James’s Palace Stakes in a thrilling finish, for an eighth win in the Day One feature for O’Brien who’d earlier landed a ninth Coventry Stakes with the 15-8 favourite Arizona proving half a length too good. Brian O’Connor believes O’Brien’s Magical can win today’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. The Group One-winning Japanese mare, with an Irish name, Deirdre, also lines up and Ascot’s authorities have moved the day two feature from its traditional fourth race slot in order to facilitate Japanese racing fans’ renowned appetite for watching their stars on the international stage.