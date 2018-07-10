The World Cup is back, after a two day break that felt a lot longer, with France and Belgium vying for a spot in this weekend’s final. They play in St Petersburg this evening at 7pm, and Emmet Malone is there to report on neighbours going head to head for a place in the biggest game of all: “Belgium are the more inclined to retain possession and attack but will be aware that this approach may suit their opponents as it did when Argentina tried it and got hit by a succession of quick breaks.”

Fueled by the “Newbridge-or-nowhere” saga, Kildare are suddenly the great white hope for the Super 8s. That’s according to Jim McGuinness, who writing in his weekly column explains; “A cornered animal is a dangerous thing. Kildare had found their cause, and it fuelled and inspired them and, on the field, transported them. There was a moral obligation on them to deliver a performance and they certainly did that.” The GAA has confirmed the Super 8s and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final fixtures for this weekend.

