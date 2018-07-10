Neighbours battle it out; The great white hope for the Super 8s

Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team

Eamon Donoghue

The Saint Petersburg stadium where France and Belgium will play their World Cup semi-final. Photograph: Getty Images

The Saint Petersburg stadium where France and Belgium will play their World Cup semi-final. Photograph: Getty Images

The World Cup is back, after a two day break that felt a lot longer, with France and Belgium vying for a spot in this weekend’s final. They play in St Petersburg this evening at 7pm, and Emmet Malone is there to report on neighbours going head to head for a place in the biggest game of all: “Belgium are the more inclined to retain possession and attack but will be aware that this approach may suit their opponents as it did when Argentina tried it and got hit by a succession of quick breaks.”

Fueled by the “Newbridge-or-nowhere” saga, Kildare are suddenly the great white hope for the Super 8s. That’s according to Jim McGuinness, who writing in his weekly column explains; “A cornered animal is a dangerous thing. Kildare had found their cause, and it fuelled and inspired them and, on the field, transported them. There was a moral obligation on them to deliver a performance and they certainly did that.” The GAA has confirmed the Super 8s and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final fixtures for this weekend.

#break #break #break #break
The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.