Naomi Osaka starts brightly in New York, Gerry Thornley on the flying 30s

Naomi Osaka has vowed to continue shining a light on racial injustice, following her first round win over Misaki Doi at the US Open which began yesterday behind closed doors in New York. 22-year-old Osaka wore a facemask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor - who was shot dead by police in Louisville in March - on court at Flushing Meadows, as she won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Osaka plans to wear a different mask bearing the name of a different shooting victim throughout the tournament, she said: “Actually I have seven (masks), and it’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names. So hopefully I will get to the finals and you can see all of them.” Meanwhile Novak Djokovic cruised through his first round match against Damir Dzumhur, a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory seeing him extend his winning streak to 24. Djokovic will play Britain’s Kyle Edmund next up, with Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressing.

Elsewhere in his column this morning Gerry Thornley has suggested this year’s coronavirus-enforced break could be beneficial for players who are approaching the twilight of their career - a chance to refresh and recharge and increase their longevity. He writes: “Careers may have become shorter but, with a little luck in avoiding injuries, many players are liable to produce their best rugby after turning 30 - all the more so if afforded a break of five months from playing matches. Sexton looks stronger and younger (maybe it’s the Peaky Blinders haircut) and at just 31, Conor Murray still has plenty to offer. . .” Meanwhile Stuart Lancaster is under no illusions of the challenge facing Leinster when they take on Munster in Friday night’s Pro14 semi-final, which will “without a doubt” be the unbeaten province’s hardest match of the season to date.